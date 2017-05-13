Officials fear drug use at hurricane...

Officials fear drug use at hurricane...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Local officials are raising concerns about drug use at hurricane shelters, saying they aren't equipped to care for addicts and others with medical and mental health needs. Nearly 16,000 people in nine counties evacuated to shelters during Hurricane Matthew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... 15 hr Peter 2
700K in scholarships 22 hr johnriven 1
A good way to learn the fashion Thu Andymolly 1
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) May 16 Cabbage Memory 52
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 16 outlaw 6
Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor... May 15 Jeff 1
gab-place May 15 GAB-PLACE 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC