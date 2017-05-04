Nightclub owner details memorial to Pulse victims
The owner of the Florida gay nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history is announcing plans for a memorial at the property. Pulse owner Barbara Poma on Thursday is outlining her plans for a memorial at the nightclub where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured last June.
