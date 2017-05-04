Nightclub owner details memorial to P...

Nightclub owner details memorial to Pulse victims

18 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The owner of the Florida gay nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history is announcing plans for a memorial at the property. Pulse owner Barbara Poma on Thursday is outlining her plans for a memorial at the nightclub where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured last June.

Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

