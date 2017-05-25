Neo-Nazi group gaining membership in ...

Neo-Nazi group gaining membership in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

The Tampa man arrested in Key Largo last Sunday on federal explosives charges is a self-proclaimed white supremacist and member of a small neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen, German for "atomic weapons," that appears to have a growing following nationwide, and particularly in Florida. Lonny Wilk, associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks hate groups, said Atomwaffen "has been on our radar" well before the May 21 arrest of Brandon Russell and before the double homicide to which his roommate, Devon Arthurs, confessed last Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz... 1 hr Wildchild 2
clue klux flux ..clus clock lcok lcok ....me ca... 3 hr beach boys 1
News Deltona tops 90,000 residents in latest Census ... Fri Fitus T Bluster 1
News Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr... May 23 Yep 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 22 Bye bye 33
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... May 20 Peter 2
700K in scholarships May 20 johnriven 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,324,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC