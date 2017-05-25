Neo-Nazi group gaining membership in Florida
The Tampa man arrested in Key Largo last Sunday on federal explosives charges is a self-proclaimed white supremacist and member of a small neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen, German for "atomic weapons," that appears to have a growing following nationwide, and particularly in Florida. Lonny Wilk, associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks hate groups, said Atomwaffen "has been on our radar" well before the May 21 arrest of Brandon Russell and before the double homicide to which his roommate, Devon Arthurs, confessed last Friday.
