Naked Florida man steals truck with swan sculpture in back
A naked man carrying a 5-gallon bucket stole truck with a $25,000 swan statue in the back from a Lakeland, Florida business on May 19, 2017. The truck was recovered in Hillsborough County, but the swan was not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deltona tops 90,000 residents in latest Census ...
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC