Naked Florida man steals truck with swan sculpture in back

14 hrs ago

A naked man carrying a 5-gallon bucket stole truck with a $25,000 swan statue in the back from a Lakeland, Florida business on May 19, 2017. The truck was recovered in Hillsborough County, but the swan was not.

