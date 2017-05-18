Missing child alert canceled for 13-yo
A Missing Child Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the 18000 block of NW 32nd Ave. in Miami Gardens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A good way to learn the fashion
|13 hr
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 16
|outlaw
|6
|Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor...
|May 15
|Jeff
|1
|gab-place
|May 15
|GAB-PLACE
|1
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|May 13
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues
|May 13
|Outdoorist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC