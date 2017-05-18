Missing child alert canceled for 13-yo

Missing child alert canceled for 13-yo

A Missing Child Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the 18000 block of NW 32nd Ave. in Miami Gardens.

