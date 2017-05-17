Miami-Dade urges Florida to postpone ...

Miami-Dade urges Florida to postpone awarding $800 million redo of I-395 project

Miami-Dade commissioners asked Florida to halt the awarding of an $800 million contract to redo Interstate 395 in order for elected officials and residents to weigh in on the proposed designs. The unanimous Tuesday vote adds the weight of the county government to the ongoing debate about whether Florida's Transportation Department erred in narrowly picking one construction consortium over another for a project aimed at remaking the highway dividing Miami's Overtown neighborhood.

