Miami-Dade urges Florida to postpone awarding $800 million redo of I-395 project
Miami-Dade commissioners asked Florida to halt the awarding of an $800 million contract to redo Interstate 395 in order for elected officials and residents to weigh in on the proposed designs. The unanimous Tuesday vote adds the weight of the county government to the ongoing debate about whether Florida's Transportation Department erred in narrowly picking one construction consortium over another for a project aimed at remaking the highway dividing Miami's Overtown neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Tue
|outlaw
|6
|Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor...
|Mon
|Jeff
|1
|gab-place
|May 15
|GAB-PLACE
|1
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|May 13
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues
|May 13
|Outdoorist
|1
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|May 12
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC