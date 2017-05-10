Medical marijuana that's smokable is being sold in Florida, despite objections
Even while Florida lawmakers have insisted they do not want patients to smoke pot, one of the state's seven licensed medical-marijuana vendors on Tuesday began selling whole-flower cannabis. Florida law bans patients from smoking the substance, but doesn't prohibit vendors from selling marijuana buds meant for use in vaporizers --- but which also can be smoked in joints, pipes or other delivery devices.
