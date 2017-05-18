Medicaid spending caps in Republican ...

Medicaid spending caps in Republican proposal would cut coverage for Florida children

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In this March 2017 photo, Seema Verma , administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the the White House. Among the major changes considered for Medicaid is spending caps and work requirements for beneficiaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) Tue Cabbage Memory 52
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! Tue outlaw 6
Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor... Mon Jeff 1
gab-place May 15 GAB-PLACE 1
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... May 13 Rico from East Lo... 3
News Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues May 13 Outdoorist 1
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... May 12 Quitcherbeachin 6
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,044 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC