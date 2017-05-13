Looking for an affordable house? 10 best cities for 1st-time homebuyers
Most of the best metropolitan markets for first-time homebuyers are in the Southeast or Midwest, according to a study by online real estate database firm Zillow. Looking for an affordable house? 10 best cities for 1st-time homebuyers Most of the best metropolitan markets for first-time homebuyers are in the Southeast or Midwest, according to a study by online real estate database firm Zillow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|15 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues
|16 hr
|Outdoorist
|1
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|Fri
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|May 11
|concerned res
|6,618
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|May 11
|littleme34
|447
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|May 8
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC