Leesburg cops looking for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend
A man is on the loose after he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend in Leesburg, police said Sunday. The suspect, Jeremy Kenneth Harrison, fled the scene in a white Hyundai Azera, Leesburg Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|Sat
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|Sat
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 16
|outlaw
|6
|Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor...
|May 15
|Jeff
|1
|gab-place
|May 15
|GAB-PLACE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC