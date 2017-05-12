Leave Syria, visit Florida? Tourism agency makes error

New information is raising questions about the thoroughness of an investigation by the School District of Hillsborough County into sexually In February, Nik Wallenda and his family narrowly averted death when their 8-person pyramid crashed to the ground in Sarasota. Major league ERA leader Jason Vargas went seven more scoreless innings, Salvador Perez had a two-run double during a five-run eighth inning TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.