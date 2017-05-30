Koch and DeVos-Linked Groups Back Bill To Gut Florida Public School Funding

No? Do you find it morally repugnant that schools across the U.S. are slowly being turned into for-profit businesses? Yes? Too bad: Some very rich people would like Gov. Rick Scott to sign HB 7069, a hastily-passed school funding bill that provides huge incentives to charter schools at the expense of public ones. And those billionaires - namely the Koch Brothers, who are directly funding pro-HB 7069 campaigns, and yet another organization with clear ties to the Kochs, Betsy DeVos, and a slew of other right-wing billionaires - are willing to mobilize their shell corporations and think-tanks in order to make sure HB 7069 becomes law.

