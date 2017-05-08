Just in: Massive Florida wildfire seen in stunning space images as threat continues
The Florida Forest Service is warning recent rains were not enough to stem the threat of wildfires as one in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge burns 130,000 acres. The so-called West Mims Fire, which is on the Georgia-Florida line, was visible from space Sunday where the new GOES-16 satellite captured plumes of smoke rising into the atmosphere.
