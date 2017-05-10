Inside the Custom Cars and Family Dra...

Inside the Custom Cars and Family Drama of South Florida's Lowrider Clubs

Starring Gabriel Chavarria, best known for his leading role in East Los High ; Theo Rossi of the Netflix series Luke Cage ; and Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria, the film follows a young street artist surrounded by lowrider car culture, in which pros and amateurs alike customize their rides via hydraulic systems, dazzling designs, and other accoutrements. The movie currently has a rating of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

