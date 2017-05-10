Independent liquor stores fight 'Whiskey and Wheaties Bill'
Owners of small, independent liquor stores in central Florida are asking customers to support their efforts urging the governor to veto a bill allowing the sale of spirits in grocery stores. A proposal nicknamed the "Whiskey and Wheaties Bill" would allow grocery stores, big box retailers and other stores to sell liquor alongside wine, beer and other products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
