Governor Scott Signs Public Records Bill: Relief for Florida Agencies
Florida public agencies have made tremendous efforts in training their staff to comply with their responsibility under the Florida Public Records Act. Unfortunately, one technical mistake has turned this law into the Lawyer's Relief Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deltona tops 90,000 residents in latest Census ...
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|Tue
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC