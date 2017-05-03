Gov. Scott Visits RGF Environmental Group During "Fighting for Florida's Future" Tour
Governor Rick Scott today visited RGF Environmental Group, a global manufacturer headquartered in Riviera Beach, during his "Fighting for Florida's Future" tour. RGF has created more than 50 new jobs over the past four years and currently employs nearly 130 Floridians, with plans to expand the near future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|11 hr
|JULIO
|32
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Tue
|BiZKiT
|3
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|Gill
|446
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|Exit Polls: Obama Wins Hispanics in Florida by ... (Nov '12)
|Apr 27
|Fleas
|5
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC