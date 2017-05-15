Gov. Scott: First Quarter of 2017 Set...

Gov. Scott: First Quarter of 2017 Sets Florida Visitation Record

Governor Rick Scott today announced that Florida set another record by welcoming the highest number of quarterly visitors in the state's history with 31.1 million visitors in the first quarter of 2017. This represents a 2.5 percent increase over the same period in 2016.

