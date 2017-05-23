Gov. Rick Scott's Attack On Florida's First Black State Attorney...
Florida Gov. Rick Scott's move to strip power away from State Attorney Aramis Ayala is not just denying her authority, it's undermining the political power of all the Black people who voted for her. Aramis Ayala made history last November when she was elected State Attorney in Florida.
