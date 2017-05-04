Gateway-Acentria of Florida Acquires L&S Insurance of Fort Lauderdale
L&S is a full service independent insurance agency specializing in personal lines coverage, such as home, auto, flood and more. The current L&S Insurance staff will relocate their office to the Gateway-Acentria Insurance main office, also located in Fort Lauderdale, by June 5. According to David Stanton, managing director of Gateway-Acentria Insurance, the partnership continues its expansion in the local area and expand upon its current services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|21 min
|Mango
|60
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Wed
|JULIO
|32
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 2
|BiZKiT
|3
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|Gill
|446
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC