Gateway-Acentria of Florida Acquires L&S Insurance of Fort Lauderdale

L&S is a full service independent insurance agency specializing in personal lines coverage, such as home, auto, flood and more. The current L&S Insurance staff will relocate their office to the Gateway-Acentria Insurance main office, also located in Fort Lauderdale, by June 5. According to David Stanton, managing director of Gateway-Acentria Insurance, the partnership continues its expansion in the local area and expand upon its current services.

