Former U.S. Representative Brown of Florida found guilty of fraud | Reuters
Former U.S. Representative Corrine Brown of Florida was found guilty in federal court on Thursday of fraud for helping to raise $800,000 for a bogus charity and using the funds for concerts and golf, U.S. Justice Department officials said. Brown, 70, was convicted on 18 counts of participating in a conspiracy involving a fraudulent education charity, concealing material facts required on financial disclosure forms and filing false tax returns, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|15 hr
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|Thu
|concerned res
|6,618
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|littleme34
|447
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|May 8
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC