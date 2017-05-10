Former U.S. Representative Brown of F...

Former U.S. Representative Brown of Florida found guilty of fraud | Reuters

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Florida Trend

Former U.S. Representative Corrine Brown of Florida was found guilty in federal court on Thursday of fraud for helping to raise $800,000 for a bogus charity and using the funds for concerts and golf, U.S. Justice Department officials said. Brown, 70, was convicted on 18 counts of participating in a conspiracy involving a fraudulent education charity, concealing material facts required on financial disclosure forms and filing false tax returns, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... 15 hr Quitcherbeachin 6
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Thu concerned res 6,618
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Thu littleme34 447
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) May 8 BlunderCONS 4
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. May 5 BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! May 5 BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 5 BiZKiT 4
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC