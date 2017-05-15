Florida's lt. governor heads into Eve...

Florida's lt. governor heads into Everglades to hunt pythons

This Monday, May 15, 2017, photo provided by the South Florida Water Management District shows Florida Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez Cantera with a 15-foot-4 inch python caught in the Everglades in Florida.

