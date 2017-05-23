Florida's British community awakes to the terrorist attacks in Manchester
There are a little over one million former residents of the United Kingdom that live in the state of Florida and countless thousands who visit the state as tourists . Many of them woke up this morning to hear about the terrorist that happened last night in the city of Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|13 hr
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Mon
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 16
|outlaw
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC