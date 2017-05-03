Floridaa s apology to four black men after 70 years falls far short of being justice

Nearly seven decades after a white woman in Central Florida leveled a false charge of rape, the state Legislature apologized for what was done to four young African-American men as a result. For 16-year-old Charles Greenlee being hung nude from a pipe in the basement of the jail, beaten about the groin with a rubber hose, cut by shards of a Coca Cola bottle strewn beneath his bare feet, until he confessed to what he had not done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.