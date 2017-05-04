Florida university to award Trayvon M...

Florida university to award Trayvon Martin a posthumous honorary degree

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Trayvon Martin, seen in a family photo, was killed in Sanford in 2012 by George Zimmerman. [Martin family photo via AP] At its commencement ceremony on May 13, Florida Memorial University will present a posthumous honorary degree to Trayvon Martin, the Florida teenager killed by George Zimmerman five years ago.

