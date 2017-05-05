Florida to Require 2-Day Public Notification of Pollution Spills
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is poised to sign a bill that will require the public to receive notification of pollution spills within two days of discovery. The Florida Legislature passed a bill Wednesday that requires polluters to notify the Department of Environmental Protection within a day of a spill.
