Florida teacher accused of kissing student, 10, on the lips gets a year's probation
A fourth-grade teacher in Florida got a year of probation in a plea deal after allegedly kissing one of his 10-year-old students on the lips in the classroom, according to The Palm Beach Post . Brian Kornbluth, now 29, and the boy allegedly hugged and kissed in February at Somerset Academy in Boca Raton in an incident seen on surveillance video released by Boca Raton police.
