Florida sheriff K9 recovering from bullet wound in shootout
A South Florida police dog that was wounded by a bullet during a shootout with a robbery suspect is recovering and has been released to his handler. Local news outlets reported Sunday that Palm Beach Sheriff's Office K9 Casper was released from veterinary care after the round was removed from his hindquarters.
