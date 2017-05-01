Florida Senate puts homestead exemption question on 2018 ballot
A proposed property-tax break that would go before voters next year and a slimmed-down tax cut package, both tied to ongoing budget negotiations, got key approvals Monday in the Republican-dominated Senate. The Senate approved a proposed constitutional amendment that, if passed by voters, would increase the non-school homestead exemption by $25,000 and potentially save homeowners hundreds of millions of dollars a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|13 hr
|Inspector Clusoe
|31
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Sun
|BiZKiT
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|Gill
|446
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|Exit Polls: Obama Wins Hispanics in Florida by ... (Nov '12)
|Apr 27
|Fleas
|5
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC