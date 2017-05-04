Florida Senate approves confirmation of 4 agency heads
The Senate on Friday confirmed Jeffrey Bragg as Secretary of Elderly Affairs, Dr. Celeste Philip as Surgeon General, Justin Senior as Secretary of Health Care Administration and Glenn Sutphin as Director of Department of Veterans Affairs. The confirmation process for all four went smooth this year.
