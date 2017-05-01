Florida on Verge of Building Code Policy Improvements
The Florida Senate Appropriations Committee today passed Senate Bills 1372 and 1312 by Senator Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, both of which which would improve Florida's ability to strengthen its building code. The Florida Home Builders Association made the following statement: "Florida is on the verge of a common-sense solution that keeps our state the gold standard for building code safety," said Jeremy Stewart, president of FHBA.
