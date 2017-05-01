Florida on Verge of Building Code Pol...

Florida on Verge of Building Code Policy Improvements

The Florida Senate Appropriations Committee today passed Senate Bills 1372 and 1312 by Senator Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, both of which which would improve Florida's ability to strengthen its building code. The Florida Home Builders Association made the following statement: "Florida is on the verge of a common-sense solution that keeps our state the gold standard for building code safety," said Jeremy Stewart, president of FHBA.

