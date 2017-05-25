Florida Officer's First Question to Immigrant in Accident: 'You Illegal?'
Instead of offering to help a man who had been knocked off his bicycle by a pickup truck, a Florida police officer quizzed him on his immigration status. Univision first reported the story after obtaining the officer's body camera footage.
