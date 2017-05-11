Florida Memory Achieves Major Milestone with the 200,000th Historical Photograph Added Online
The State Library and Archives of Florida is celebrating a major milestone as the 200,000th historical photograph has been digitized from the Florida Photographic Collection to Florida Memory , its digital outreach program. An image of influential 19th-century author Harriet Beecher Stowe on the steps of Florida's Old Capitol in 1874 was selected as the 200,000th photograph to go online.
