Florida medical-marijuana clamor includes special-session possibility

Amid growing demands for a special session on medical marijuana and harsh criticism of lawmakers' failure to reach agreement on the issue, Senate President Joe Negron sent a memo to his members Thursday seeking input on the possibility of sealing a deal with the House. The Senate leader's two-page memo doesn't expressly call for a special session, but it's the clearest indication since talks broke down Friday that lawmakers might return to Tallahassee to implement a voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.

