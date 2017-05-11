Florida medical-marijuana clamor includes special-session possibility
Amid growing demands for a special session on medical marijuana and harsh criticism of lawmakers' failure to reach agreement on the issue, Senate President Joe Negron sent a memo to his members Thursday seeking input on the possibility of sealing a deal with the House. The Senate leader's two-page memo doesn't expressly call for a special session, but it's the clearest indication since talks broke down Friday that lawmakers might return to Tallahassee to implement a voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|8 hr
|concerned res
|6,618
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|littleme34
|447
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|16 hr
|Supermans Cape Coral
|5
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|May 8
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC