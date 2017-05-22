Florida man guilty of killing wife, n...

Florida man guilty of killing wife, neighbor, local pastor

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A jury will decide whether a Florida man convicted of killing his wife, a neighbor and a local pastor will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison. The Bradenton Herald reports that Andres Avalos Jr. was convicted Saturday of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Chicago, IL

