Florida man charged with raping 8-year-old girl blames her 'provocative' clothing
A Florida man charged with raping an 8-year-old girl blamed what he did on the girl wearing provocative clothing, authorities said. Deputies in Marion County arrested Sydney Allan Markland, 68, on a charge of sexual battery.
