Florida man charged with raping 8-yea...

Florida man charged with raping 8-year-old girl blames her 'provocative' clothing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Florida man charged with raping an 8-year-old girl blamed what he did on the girl wearing provocative clothing, authorities said. Deputies in Marion County arrested Sydney Allan Markland, 68, on a charge of sexual battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor... 14 hr Jeff 1
gab-place 15 hr GAB-PLACE 1
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! Sun BiZKiT 5
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... May 13 Rico from East Lo... 3
News Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues May 13 Outdoorist 1
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... May 12 Quitcherbeachin 6
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 11 concerned res 6,618
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC