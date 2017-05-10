Florida man arrested after toddler dr...

Florida man arrested after toddler drowns pool

Ashley Smart, 41, was allegedly high on heroin when his two-year-old son drowned in the backyard pool. He now faces aggravated manslaughter and drug possession charges A Florida man faces aggravated manslaughter charges because he was allegedly high on heroin while he was supposed to be watching his two-year-old son who drowned in a swimming pool.

