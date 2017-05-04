Florida Legislature wraps up, sort of, with slew of bills
Lawmakers still have to come back Monday to deal with the state's $83 billion budget. But Friday was the last day to pass any other bills, and lawmakers sent a bunch to Gov. Rick Scott covering issues like school books, warnings on lottery tickets, terrorism and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|23 hr
|Brenda H
|6,617
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Fri
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Fri
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Fri
|BiZKiT
|4
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Mango
|60
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 3
|JULIO
|32
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC