Florida Legislature 2017: What passed and what failed
Lobbyists track the action in the Florida Senate during the final week of the Florida Legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee. [SCOTT KEELER State legislators filed about 1,900 bills in the 2017 session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|7 hr
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|17 hr
|concerned res
|6,618
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|littleme34
|447
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|May 8
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC