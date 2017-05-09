Florida Lawmakers Vote to End 'Tampon...

Florida Lawmakers Vote to End 'Tampon Tax,' OK Tax Holidays

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Florida Lawmakers Vote to End 'Tampon Tax,' OK Tax Holidays Florida will eliminate taxes charged on tampons under a measure passed by the state Legislature. Weed Could Be The Cure For Dementia, Study Finds A study has found that a key ingredient in weed, THC, effectively halted brain aging in mice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) Mon BlunderCONS 4
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 5 Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. May 5 BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! May 5 BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 5 BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 3 JULIO 32
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC