Florida Lawmakers Go Another Year Without Addressing AOB Claims Abuse

A bill advanced at the end of April by the Florida House of Representatives - House Bill 1421 , sponsored by Rep. James Grant and supported by consumer and insurance advocates - failed to make it through the Senate before the 2017 legislative session ended Friday. It is the fifth year in a row that legislation to curb assignment of benefits abuse, largely associated with water loss claims, has been overlooked by Florida lawmakers.

