Florida House will not vote on fracki...

Florida House will not vote on fracking investment bill

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The push by Florida's largest power company to charge customers for out-of-state fracking investments is dead, putting an end to a pair of big-money fracking fights this session in the Florida Legislature. Republican Sen. Aaron Bean's sponsored legislation would have allowed companies to recover costs for oil and natural gas exploration projects out of state, including hydraulic fracturing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Mon Inspector Clusoe 31
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! Sun BiZKiT 2
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Apr 29 joe 16
News Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con... Apr 29 tomin cali 2
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Apr 28 Gill 446
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) Apr 28 Wall Street bonus 51
News Exit Polls: Obama Wins Hispanics in Florida by ... (Nov '12) Apr 27 Fleas 5
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC