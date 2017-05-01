Florida House will not vote on fracking investment bill
The push by Florida's largest power company to charge customers for out-of-state fracking investments is dead, putting an end to a pair of big-money fracking fights this session in the Florida Legislature. Republican Sen. Aaron Bean's sponsored legislation would have allowed companies to recover costs for oil and natural gas exploration projects out of state, including hydraulic fracturing.
