Florida Homestead Exemption Audits Are Big Business

Florida Property Appraisers, primarily in the populated coastal counties, are combing the nation for taxpayers availing themselves of any other resident related benefit in addition to their Florida Homestead Exemption. The Property Appraisers have ramped up their Homestead Exemption audit units which are producing millions of dollars in back taxes, penalties and interest.

