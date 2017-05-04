Florida Headlines - Layoff's slowing,...

Florida Headlines - Layoff's slowing, Gas rising and Deputy fired

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

If you've got a job in Florida, chances are now better that you will keep it, according to a new study that shows layoffs are on the decrease in the state. Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a job placement firm, reports layoffs are down 37 percent in the sunshine state this April compared to April 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) 14 hr Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. 20 hr BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! 20 hr BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! 20 hr BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) Thu Mango 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 3 JULIO 32
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Apr 29 joe 16
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC