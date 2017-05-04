Florida Headlines - Layoff's slowing, Gas rising and Deputy fired
If you've got a job in Florida, chances are now better that you will keep it, according to a new study that shows layoffs are on the decrease in the state. Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a job placement firm, reports layoffs are down 37 percent in the sunshine state this April compared to April 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|Brenda H
|6,617
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|20 hr
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|20 hr
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|20 hr
|BiZKiT
|4
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Mango
|60
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 3
|JULIO
|32
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC