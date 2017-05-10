Florida Headlines: 5 Things To Know Today
Authorities have upgraded charges against a North Miami police officer accused of illegally shooting an autistic man's caretaker who was on the ground with his arms in the air. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Officer Jonathan Aledda on Friday with additional attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence charges for the 2016 shooting of Charles Kinsey.
