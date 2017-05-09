Florida GOP lawmakers hand Democrats some anti-Rick Scott ammo in budget
The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature approved an $83 billion budget on Monday night that ignores some of Republican Gov. Rick Scott's top priorities - and provides Democrats some ammunition if Scott makes an expected challenge of Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson next year. Scott wanted $100 million for the Visit Florida tourist marketing program; legislators approved $25 million.
