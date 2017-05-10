Florida Fentanyl Deaths Jumped 135 Pe...

Florida Fentanyl Deaths Jumped 135 Percent

Read more: Miami New Times

Yet the governor might soon sign a bill that public health advocates say would make the problem far worse by introducing new mandatory minimums instead of putting more money into treatment and prevention. A new report by the Florida Medical Examiner's Office shows that fentanyl-related deaths in the Sunshine State jumped 135 percent - 410 more - in the first half of 2016, compared to the first half of the previous year.

Read more at Miami New Times.

