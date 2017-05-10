Florida Fentanyl Deaths Jumped 135 Percent
Yet the governor might soon sign a bill that public health advocates say would make the problem far worse by introducing new mandatory minimums instead of putting more money into treatment and prevention. A new report by the Florida Medical Examiner's Office shows that fentanyl-related deaths in the Sunshine State jumped 135 percent - 410 more - in the first half of 2016, compared to the first half of the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Brenda H
|6,617
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|4
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 3
|JULIO
|32
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC