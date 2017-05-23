Florida families on Medicaid and Food Stamps brace for big budget cuts
President Donald Trump will unveil a proposed budget this week that would drive millions of people off food stamps and cut Medicaid, targeting the social safety-net programs for the poor in a new wave of spending cuts. Meanwhile, the people in Florida on Medicare and those who are on Food Stamps are bracing for massive cuts.
