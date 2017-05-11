Florida Court Approves Workers' Compensation Ratemaking Process
A Florida appeals court has rejected a trial court's finding that the process for determining workers' compensation rates used by a rating organization and state insurance regulators violated the state's Sunshine Law. The decision means that a 14.5 percent workers' comp rate increase that went into effect at the end of 2016 will remain in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|5 hr
|concerned res
|6,618
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|littleme34
|447
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|13 hr
|Supermans Cape Coral
|5
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|May 8
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC