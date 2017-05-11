Florida Court Approves Workers' Compe...

Florida Court Approves Workers' Compensation Ratemaking Process

16 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A Florida appeals court has rejected a trial court's finding that the process for determining workers' compensation rates used by a rating organization and state insurance regulators violated the state's Sunshine Law. The decision means that a 14.5 percent workers' comp rate increase that went into effect at the end of 2016 will remain in place.

