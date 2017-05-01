Florida Blue payment glitch: what you need to know
Some Florida Blue members woke up this morning to find exorbitant charges on their accounts for what was supposed to be their May premiums. According to Florida Blue, the issue happened over the weekend, through a vendor, causing members to get charged for the same bill multiple times.
